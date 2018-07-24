The Fulton Street Fair aims to stay cool this year

FULTON - The 13th Annual Hit the Bricks Fulton Street Fair is trying to keep visitors cool Friday.

The First Presbyterian Church has volunteered a cooling station that includes ice cold water, fans, chairs and a shaded area.

The chairman for Fulton Street Fair, Dawn Smith, said the church contacted organizers about the cooling station.

"They felt like that was on way to give back to the community by providing this area for people to cool off," Smith said.

The chairman of the outreach comity for the First Presbyterian Church, Bob Hoell, said, "Our interest was to just come out and be a presence in the community."

Smith said, if the cooling machine isn't enough, the fair also has first-aid personnel around that can assist people.

Some vendors prepared for the weather.

Designer for Celebrating Home, Amy Scheney said, "We have a fan that stays behind us to stay cool, and I have an entire cooler of water and Gatorade to help stay cool."

The fair will run until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and go from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.