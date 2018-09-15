The Ghost of William Woods

William Woods used to be an orphanage, and rumor has it that the ghost is the spirit of an orphan named Viera.

She is said to take the form of an old woman to roam a small section of campus between the Delany Theater and the top floor of Jones Hall.

The Paranormal Research Organization of Fulton (PROOF) said it has proof of her existence.

A paranormal investigator said the existence of the spirit means there is indeed an after life.

"People have had mirrors wipe themselves off visibly when no one else has been in the bathroom, after it's been all steamed up," said PROOF co-founder Joshua Potter. "One gentleman who was with his girlfriend woke up to find a ghost at the foot of his bed. It was a lady, and she was very stern."

Paranormal investigator Chris Fleming was able to give more background information on the subject.

"One thing I can tell people is that this is not the end," he said. "I guarantee that 100 percent based on my experiences. I would say experience it yourself. Read about other people's experiences. Go do your own investigations to find out because once you have your own experience, it is hard to ever think again that there is no such thing as life after death."

Researchers use scientific methods like thermal imaging and electromagnetic field measurements to find spirits.