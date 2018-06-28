The Guardian Goes Interactive

UNITED KINGDOM - The Guardian is using a new way to get people involved on what the business is like of being a reporter.

Their website has opened up a new platform called Open Newslist, where viewers can see what stories reporters are working on for the day. If a person wants to comment on the story or help them out with a tip, they can tweet them by clicking on their name in the chart. A window then opens up taking you to the reporter's Twitter account.

