The Importance of Your View

An "ombudsman," or a viewer advocate, is a link between you, the viewers, and KOMU news, and your access to KOMU news is more important than ever.

"We owe the public an explanation. We need to be accountable to them, " said Jeffrey Dvorkin, Goldenson Professor of Local Television.

Recently, we visited with two MU School of Journalism experts on this topic. We asked them why TV stations need ombudsmen projects.

"It develops that relationship with the public. It says 'look- we know we don't get it right. We know we make mistakes. We know we overlook things but we've got this for you to help us see those mistakes,' " said Bill Kovach, Co-Founder of the Committee for Concerned Journalists.

"The more we can explain to the public why we made the choices we did and how the story came to be, the better it is for the public who we should consider citizens first and consumers of the news commodity second," said Dvorkin.

So, as consumers of the news, KOMU wants to hear from you. Vicky from Lake Ozark wrote:

"I do not agree with the opinions expressed in your news stories about our city. There is major developement going on & we are glad to see it. This is not "negative" news and probably not of interest to the public. I just wanted you to know that your story did not tell the whole story. There are a lot bigger, more positive things, going on in Lake Ozark!"

And this from a viewer named Sarah:

"So I would like to say thank you for the flood coverage. It is a sad story, but also a story of great courage in the face of a raging giant. It is a story that needs to be told. We will survive."

Journalism is a complicated process and we value your opinions. If you'd like to comment on KOMU news, click on the Your View tab, write us your opinions and watch Sunday nights as we report your view of the news.