The Key to Becoming a Barbecue Champion

GLASGOW - Ribs, pork, chicken, and brisket all those meats can be found at a barbecue contest. But what does it take to impress the six judges and win of these competitions like Glasgow's Smokin' On The River contest?

"You got six people. They have to love your barbecue. It doesn't matter what you think, it doesn't matter what your wife thinks, it doesn't matter what your best friend thinks. Those six people have to like your barbecue. So you have to go down the pipe and you have to cook it good and you have to get lucky," Tim Scheer of Shake 'N Bake BBQ said.

"It became more of a science. It used to be just throw meat into the smoker and throw a little sauce on it. Now it's become a science. People study barbecue so much," Joe Brotherton of Last Supper said.

"You have to baby that thing and you have to make sure that you have the right flavors and the right things. Everything has to have a certain mojo in order to be a winner on the table," Stephanie Wilson of The Slabs.com said.

"It's not the arrow it's the Indian. You want to, you have to have the right equipment, you have to have the right products. But you have to know what to do with them," Tim Scheer of Shake 'N Bake BBQ said.

"The biggest thing that I could tell someone is to watch your temperatures, not only your cook temperature on your cooker, but also your finished temperatures on your meat," Charles Brosch of the Sedalia Master Basters said.

"You can't let the heat get to you so mentally you have to adjust yourself, physically you really have to adjust yourself, make sure you stay hydrated, drink plenty of water," Stephanie Wilson of The Slabs.com said.

"With the cooker that I have it's setup so that I can put the meat on around 11 o'clock midnight, and let it run until about five in the morning so that during that five hour period I can actually get some sleep before I have to get up and check it again," Charles Brosch of the Sedalia Master Basters said.

"Some people say you can't call it a sport if you can drink a beer. Well you know people golf and they can drink a beer. I don't understand what the heck's going on, but that's OK," Stephanie Wilson of The Slabs.com said.

Whether it's a sport or not is up for debate. But it's clear that it takes a lot to win a barbecue competition.