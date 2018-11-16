The Kroenke Group didn't get approval to add height to old Macy's store

COLUMBIA - Tuesday night a Columbia committee rejected the Kroenke Group's attempt for a city code variance at the former Macy's department store.

The 3-2 Board of Adjustment committee vote was one vote short of approval. TKG wanted the 139,000-plus square foot space to have 56-feet-tall towers added. That would have been 11 feet taller than city code allows.

The Kroenke Group was looking to get approval from the Columbia Board of Adjustment on the building's height variance to allow the "exterior architectural feature to exceed the maximum permitted structure height within the zoning district," according to the Board of Adjustment staff report.

The development service manager, Patrick Zenner, declined the group's initial structural request submitted on Oct. 8 to have architectural towers at the east and west ends of the proposed building design.

The real estate group said it had plans to bring four new retailers to the Shoppes at Stadium, but it is not as likely to move forward without this approval.

"If we were to take the retail signage and put it on the building as is, is I don't think retailers would even think about going in there," said Michael Chiodini of Chiodini Architects.

From here, The Kroenke Group could appeal the decision.