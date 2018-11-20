The Lady Panthers Advance To The Championship

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 07 2011 Dec 7, 2011 Wednesday, December 07, 2011 10:11:00 PM CST December 07, 2011 in Sports
By: Jessica Park
CENTRALIA, MO - Centralia High School hosted the high school girls basketball semifinals of the Centralia Invitational tonight. The Lady Panthers defeated Sturgeon high school in overtime with a score of 49-48.

In the first quarter, Ashley Biswell from Sturgeon, made a 3 pointer and scored a team high of 12 points throughout the game. However, Centralia's Jennifer Mills came right back with a 2 pointer and scored 13 points overall during this game. Then in the second quarter, Sturgeon fought back with another 3-pointer from Arends but proved to be not enough as Centralia's Kelsey Benoit made a lay up and eventually brought the Lady Panthers to their win.

