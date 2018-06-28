The Last Word?

Judge Patricia Joyce says tipped employees must receive at least $3.25 an hour under the new Missouri minimum wage law passed last November.

Until recently many restaurant owners thought the law allowed them to pay the federal minimum wage which is $2.13 an hour.

The ruling came after several restaurant owners filed a lawsuit to determine which rate was correct.

"As a server, I think the minimum wage should be as high as it can be because there are slow times in the business, there are times tables don't come in, and you're still doing work around the restaurant but you're only making $3.25 an hour," John Milligan, a restaraunt server in Columbia, said.

The new ruling states that tipped workers must be paid half the normal minimum wage of $6.50 an hour. That's as long as their tips make up the difference.