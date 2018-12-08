The Latest: Hawley's election vote raises residency concerns

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on questions about Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's residency (all times local):

Noon:

Questions are being raised again about whether Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is violating residency requirements by not living full time in Jefferson City. Hawley's main residence is in rural Boone County but he rents an apartment in Jefferson City. A state law says the attorney "shall reside" in the seat of government.

The issue arose again this week after The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Hawley voted in a special election in Boone County last week. Jefferson City is located in Cole County.

Missouri Democratic Party spokesman Meira Bernstein said in a statement Tuesday that Hawley "is either lying to Missourians about where he lives or voting in a county in which he does not legally reside." She said either way it is concerning that Hawley doesn't seem to believe the state law applies to him.

10:20 a.m.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley voted in Boone County's special election last week, reviving questions about whether he is following state law on where the attorney general should live.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the Boone County clerk's office confirmed that Hawley voted there in a special election for the 50th House District seat in the MissouriLegislature.

A state law says the attorney general "shall reside" in the seat of government, which is defined in the Missouri Constitution as Jefferson City. He lives in rural Boone County, within 20 minutes of Jefferson City.

When questions were raised in February, Hawley rented an apartment in Jefferson City and said he would live in it enough to make it a legal residence, but his primary residence would remain near Columbia.