The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda should have to comply with a subpoena from lawmakers.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard arguments Wednesday as a special Missouri House committee continued its investigation into the Republican governor.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway argued that the subpoena for information about the group called A New Missouri is outside the scope of the House investigation because it is a separate entity from Greitens.

Attorney Mark Kempton is representing the Missouri House. He says lawmakers want to get to the bottom of whether there have been any campaign contribution violations involving Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri.

A New Missouri is a social welfare nonprofit that doesn't have to disclose donors. It has run ads supporting Greitens and his policy goals.