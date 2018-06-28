The Latest: Last hearing held on Ferguson settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on a public hearing on a U.S. Department of Justice settlement calling for changes in Ferguson, the St. Louis suburb where 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by police (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Dozens of St. Louis-area residents have testified in a public hearing hosted by a federal judge about whether Ferguson's settlement with the U.S. Justice Department can move forward.

U.S. District Catherine Perry heard Tuesday from those opposed and supportive of the settlement. Thirty-two people are scheduled to speak and 23 others submitted written comments.

It wasn't clear when Perry would issue a ruling.

Ferguson has been under scrutiny since Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by a white Ferguson police officer in 2014.

Officer Darren Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing but a Justice Department investigation found racial prejudice in Ferguson's criminal justice system.