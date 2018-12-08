The Latest: Man in custody after police shooting, standoff

11 months 3 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, December 14 2017 Dec 14, 2017 Thursday, December 14, 2017 3:17:00 PM CST December 14, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press
Photo courtesy: KSDK
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (AP) -  The Latest on the shooting of two St. Louis-area police officers saved by their bulletproof vests (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A man accused of shooting two suburban St. Louis police officers who were saved by their bulletproof vests is hospitalized with a gunshot wound of his own after a lengthy standoff with police.

St. Louis County police say the 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, more than 7 ½ hours after the initial shooting. Police say he's expected to survive.

Two officers from the town of Bellefontaine Neighbors tried to arrest the man around 7:15 a.m. following a report of gunshots the night before. The officers were shot in their torsos. The bullets struck their bulletproof vests. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. Police say that at one point the man opened a door and fired a gun, prompting an officer to return fire.

___

3:20 p.m.

A man accused of shooting two suburban St. Louis police officers who were both saved by their bulletproof vests, is in custody after a lengthy standoff.

St. Louis County police say the 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, more than 7 ½ hours after the shooting. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Police say he is expected to survive but did not provide any additional information.

Two officers from the town of Bellefontaine Neighbors tried to arrest the man around 7:15 a.m. following a report of gunshots the night before. The officers were shot in their torsos, but the bullets struck their bulletproof vests. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

After the shooting, the suspect ran about a block to a home and barricaded himself inside, leading to a long standoff. Police say one of the officers had returned fire but it was unclear if the suspect was hit.

___

2:10 p.m.

Two suburban St. Louis police officers who were shot in their torsos but saved by their bulletproof vests have been released from a hospital.

The 44-year-old male officer and the 25-year-old female officer were shot Thursday morning while trying to arrest a man in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

One officer returned fire as the man ran to a home about a block away. The suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

It's unclear whether the suspect was injured. Police have surrounded the home and are trying to convince the man to surrender. Police believe the man is armed.

The officers are with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department. Authorities say both officers were taken to a hospital for bruising and evaluation of internal injuries. Both were released by midday.

___

9:30 a.m.

Two St. Louis-area police officers have been shot in the chest, but bulletproof vests apparently saved both from serious injury.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. Thursday in the St. Louis County town of Bellefontaine Neighbors. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home amid a heavy police presence. Officers are trying to negotiate his surrender.

Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Bob Doerr told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that both officers are going to be OK. He says one is a male sergeant, the other a female patrol officer. Both were conscious and talking after the shooting.

Doerr did not have details about what led to the shooting.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 8:53:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes, a large number of Americans are being exposed to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:56:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:33:20 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a conference Friday afternoon discussing what needs to be done to fix abuse... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:43:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up for business, but it’s right next to a nursing home... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:17:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 2:15:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Sports

President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in Kansas City on Friday. He praised... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 1:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
(CNN) -- Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Friday before members of Congress behind closed doors, setting the stage... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:30:33 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Continuous News

US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a smaller but still-healthy number of jobs last month, while the unemployment rate... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of East... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 11:43:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
STOCKHOLM - University of Missouri Professor Emeritus George Smith and his fellow Nobel laureates in Chemistry, Physics and Economic Sciences... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:55:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced Terrance Wynn to life in prison for a murder on Halloween in 2016. ... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:33:26 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has launched an investigation into a small Chilean religious order of nuns after... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:27:28 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former Attorney General William Barr to be the next permanent head... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:14:53 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school student faces a felony charge after authorities say he posted on social... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 9:23:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools are considering changing school start and end times next year. Officials... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM - MU Professor Emeritus Dr. George Smith has officially touched down in Stockholm, Sweden to begin a week of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Former President George H.W. Bush made his final rest in Texas on Thursday, but his trip to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:53:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 22°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 21°
6am 20°
7am 21°
8am 23°