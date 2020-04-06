The Latest: McCaskill outraises, outspends Hawley

1 year 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 15 2018 Oct 15, 2018 Monday, October 15, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT October 15, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on fundraising in the Missouri U.S. Senate race (all times local):

3 p.m.

Republican Josh Hawley brought in about $3.4 million and spent nearly $2.9 million in recent months in his bid to unseat Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Data provided by the campaigns on Monday shows McCaskill outraised and outspent Hawley. McCaskill brought in closer to $8.5 million and spent a whopping $17.5 million between July and the end of September.

Hawley ended September with $3.5 million cash on hand compared to McCaskill's roughly $3.2 million.

The two are squaring off for the Nov. 6 election.

McCaskill's seat is considered one of the most vulnerable, and the race is attracting considerable spending by outside groups. That could help offset McCaskill's considerable financial advantage, although outside groups are also dumping money into the race in hopes of re-electing her.

___

1:30 p.m.

New numbers show Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill brought in nearly $8.5 million for her re-election bid in recent months.

Data provided by McCaskill's campaign Monday show she's also been spending big in the final months leading up to her Nov. 6 showdown against Republican challenger Josh Hawley.

Records show her campaign spent more than $17.5 million between July and the end of September, including about $117,000 in contribution refunds. She's spent $28 million so far this election cycle, and had $3.2 million in cash to spend at the end of September.

Hawley's campaign did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for updated numbers Monday.

Hawley has previously struggled to keep up with McCaskill's formidable fundraising, although spending by outside groups likely will help offset McCaskill's financial advantage.

