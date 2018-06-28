The Latest: Missouri lawmakers look to undo disabled cut

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers reconvening Wednesday at the Capitol (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Missouri legislative leaders say they want to develop a proposal over the next three weeks to reverse cuts to services for the elderly and disabled.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and House Speaker Todd Richardson said Wednesday that they have asked colleagues to develop a plan to undo cuts to in-home and nursing care for about 8,300 people.

The three-week deadline the leaders outlined means lawmakers won't call themselves into an immediate special session. Some had wanted to deal with the cuts during their regularly scheduled Wednesday session focused on gubernatorial vetoes.

House Democrats tried Wednesday to override Gov. Eric Greitens' veto of a bill that would have swept money out of various state funds to restore the cuts. But the effort was voted down 49-106.