The Latest: Shortness of breath prompts Bush hospital visit

1 year 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, January 18 2017 Jan 18, 2017 Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:14:00 AM CST January 18, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

5:20 a.m.

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 92-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says in an email to The Associated Press that Bush has responded well to treatments and that doctors are pleased with his progress. McGrath says the oldest living U.S. president was taken to the hospital on Saturday and he hopes that he can go home soon.

Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. He has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

___

2:20 a.m.

Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported early Wednesday that Bush chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill. Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Becker did not immediately return email or telephone calls to her office from The Associated Press.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
COLE COUNTY – In an exclusive interview with KOMU, the mother of Charon Session spoke out against the reduction in... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The 26-year-old Missouri woman charged with intentionally driving her children into the Kansas River waived her... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:25:52 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Officials from the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate died on Tuesday afternoon. Sixty-six-year-old John... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:54:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's office said Joseph McKenna, the suspect in a tri-state drug deal operation that... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
(CNN) -- Missouri says it has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders, including hundreds of convicted rapists and... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 12:17:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Possible school redistricting worries parents
Possible school redistricting worries parents
COLUMBIA – Population growth has caused Columbia Public Schools to add a new middle school and parents are worried their... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three researchers who "harnessed the power of evolution" to produce enzymes and antibodies that have led to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
COLUMBIA - If you have a teen starting to drive soon, you have a chance to learn about how to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:13:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas issued a statement to the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) on Wednesday morning... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 4:30:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY- FEMA will send the first national presidential alert on Wednesday afternoon as a test of the Wireless Emergency... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 3:36:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
COLUMBIA -- Books N Bags, a new reading program founded in Columbia, emphasizes giving kids choices to try to inspire... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents who live downtown have safety concerns after recent crime and shootings. At around 3 a.m.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
MOBERLY - About two weeks of in and out AT&T service in Moberly has residents demanding answers from their cell... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - A grieving mother spoke out on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with KOMU 8 News. Surrounded... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 6:27:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 37-year-old man was placed on two years of unsupervised probation for making a bomb threat... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 5:11:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
COLUMBIA - A longtime guardian of Carl DeBrodie said she is not surprised by the dismissal of the Department of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
JEFFERSON CITY - A victim advocate said Tuesday she is not surprised to hear there are at least 5,424 untested... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City mayoral candidate Jason Kander announced in a letter Tuesday he has withdrawn his candidacy to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4pm 90°
5pm 88°
6pm 86°
7pm 84°