The Latest: Speaker: US still lives in 'long shadow' of WWI

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Latest on events marking the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered World War I (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Top officials in France are honoring the centennial of the day that the United States entered World War I.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged diplomats and veterans Thursday at Paris' U.S. embassy to remember "the courage of America and the millions of soldiers that came to fight at our side." And he noted that French soldiers who attended a similar commemoration in Kansas City, Missouri, demonstrated how "our countries are coming together around a common history."

U.S. Embassy Charge D'Affaires Uzra Zeya, who opened the French event, said World War I showed how countries could "work together against a common enemy."

Kelly Carrigg, a U.S. army veteran of the Iraq War, attended the French event, calling the American relationship with France "one of the oldest alliances in the world and it's still alive today."

___

12:40 p.m.

The head of a panel behind the commemoration of the day the U.S. entered World War I credits the American involvement and its military might with ending the bloodshed.

Retired Army Col. Robert Dalessandro of the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission told a crowd of thousands Thursday on the Kansas City, Missouri, grounds of the nation's official World War I memorial that "we still live in the long shadow of (that conflict) in every aspect of our lives."

Dalessandro added that "America entered the war to bring liberty, democracy and peace to the world after almost three years of unprecedented hardship, strife and horror."

Thursday's daylong observance titled, "In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace," included patriotic music, readings from the time America declared war on Germany, and a flyover by planes that left plumes of red, white and blue smoke.

___