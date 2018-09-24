The Mahomes show keeps rolling along as Chiefs win home opener

Patrick Mahomes' 13 passing touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season are a NFL record.

Kansas City - The Kansas City Chiefs are on fire. Patrick Mahomes was fantastic once again, tossing three touchdowns to three different receivers, and the Chiefs beat the 49ers 38-27. Kansas City scored 35 of its 38 points in the first half. Kareem Hunt had two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, while Mahomes completed all three of his touchdown passes in the second. Chris Conley, Demetrius Harris, and Sammy Watkins each caught a touchdown for Kansas City in that second quarter. Tight end Travis Kelce led the receiving corps with eight receptions for 114 yards.

The much maligned Chiefs defense showed improvement in the home opener. They weren’t able to create a turnover, but they did sack San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo four times. Linebacker Justin Houston made his presence felt in the 49er backfield all afternoon long. He created constant pressure and finished the day with two sacks and four solo tackles.

The Chiefs stand with just the Rams and Dolphins as 3-0 teams after Sunday’s convincing win. Next up for Kansas City will be a road trip to Denver for a Monday night battle with the 2-1 Broncos.