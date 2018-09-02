The Man Behind Scenes

Peckman says that he got involved in the project because he is concerned with the future of natural resources. Peckham says he is a man of action and didn't want to wait until something was done.

The project was designed by Brad Wright and Erik Miller, who are both principals at Peckham Wright Architects.

Peckham has been in the business of sustainable living since 1978. He is a member of U.S. Green Building Council, which is deditcated to promoting green building practices and design.

Peckham says he wants to continue designing green buildings and by doing so ensuring a better future for all.

Currently, Peckham is designing the St. Joseph Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.