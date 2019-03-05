The man behind the mic

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8'S Ethan Illers sat down with Mizzou men's basketball PA announcer Aric Bremer, who is also the afternoon drive host on Clear 99 (KCLR 99.3 FM) country radio.

Bremer spoke about what life is like behind the microphone in two separate settings, his love for country music and sports and some of his memorable moments at Mizzou Arena.