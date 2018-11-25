The man with a few hundred sons

9 months 1 week 2 days ago Thursday, February 15 2018 Feb 15, 2018 Thursday, February 15, 2018 2:59:00 AM CST February 15, 2018 in Sports
By: Kevin Levine, KOMU 8 Sports
loading

FAYETTE - Thirty-three years ago, Jeff Sherman took the court as the head coach of the Central Methodist Eagles for the first time.

"We had promised to stay three to five years. [The athletic director and President] wanted us to stay three to five years, that was the agreement, not just to go and leave real quick," Sherman said. "Never in our wildest dreams would this have turned out to be a thirty-three year gig."

The 24-year-old had no idea that he would rack up more than 600 wins and a few conference championships. Nor did he have any clue he'd get to watch his son, still three years from being born, eventually play under him, and eventually coach beside him. 

"It would have been hard to believe," Sherman said in reflection of his career. "It's something that only happens to other people."

After talking with some of his players, they kept coming back to one word.

"You know he loves you," senior forward Kellion Williams said, "If he didn't love you he wouldn't do the things he does for us every day."

"Coach Sherm is a loving guy honestly," senior forward Frankie Burden said. "He loves you on and off the court."

"He's loving," Central Methodist captain Brian Egejuru said. "He's real passionate about what he does. He expects a lot from us when we're out on the court. He's a good coach though, I love him." 

Sherman has made making a family in Fayette one of his top priorities since taking over the job in 1985. Which is why when a spot opened up to bring home one of their own opened up three years ago, Sherman jumped at the chance. 

"The very first person I thought of, the one that I thought would be good enough and most qualified was [my son] Matt," Sherman said.

"But would he want to come work for his father? He put up with me for all those years. Would he want to come back to the same school, the same community he spent his whole life in? So I asked him, and the timing was just perfect." 

Both father and son were able to reflect on a unique situation they had in a recent win.

"I played for him when he won his 400th, I coached against him when he won his 500th, and coached with him for his 600th win," Matt Sherman said. "Our relationship has grown more to a friendship than anything."

"We're not afraid to be honest with each other, which you have to have in a boss-employee relationship as well, but the friendship and respect between both of us is what allows it to really work."

Matt has been in the Central Methodist family since birth. He came to games and followed his father on recruiting trips as a kid, and then played under his father, becoming a two-time NAIA All-American.

"Now that I'm coaching with him he gives me a lot of freedom to do stuff and to grow," Matt said, "but at the same time there's still so much that I have to learn. Sometimes I like to sit back because he just knows so much more than I do, and hopefully I can get to that point."

Sherman believes Matt is a huge part of the Eagles' rise to 12th in the country. 

"He has a lot more of me in him, only much better quantities," Sherman said. "He's got a better personality, he's much more outgoing, and I think he knows more basketball today than I probably did [at his age]."

Sherman's ideology of family first was crucial earlier this season, when tragedy struck one of his own.

"A couple months before the season started, Matt and [Matt's wife] Stasia found out that their baby didn't have a heartbeat about a month before he was scheduled to be born," Sherman said. "Early on, I decided to dedicate this season to the memory of Jackson."

The team has come together to support their coaches through a difficult time in their personal lives, and once again echoed a similar sentiment. 

"We had a meeting and decided to dedicate the season to Jackson," Egejuru said. "I think we're doing a good job so far, but we got more things we need to get done."

"It hurt me a lot because I can relate to something like that, losing a close family member before them even being here," Williams said. "I think we're doing a pretty good job for him so far but we have so much more we need to do for him."

Though his life has been changed forever, Matt is grateful for the support from his team, and also throughout mid-Missouri and beyond. 

"We know Jackson's looking down on us, and hopefully he is with us," Matt said. "That's what we choose to believe."

For Sherman, the whole experience reinforces his coaching philosophy.

"We're a family. They've touched my hearts in a lot of ways," Sherman said. "We all have tough situations and they've picked me up as much as we as a coaching staff tend to pick them up." 

When a young 24-year-old took the court for the first time 33 years ago, he had no idea the type of career he'd have. But while he's still looking to win the big one, he's always known that winning was not the legacy he wanted to leave.

"I've always said 'Yea, I have two sons, Ryan and Matt,' but my wife and I are so blessed to have hundreds and hundreds of sons that we still consider part of our family over these 30 plus years," Sherman said. "Those are the type of things I want to be known for. Not how many games we've won, those are the types of things it's about." 

More News

Grid
List

Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
COLUMBIA - An alpaca farm named Curly Eye opens only a handful of times a year to inform shoppers of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:58:00 AM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:44:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped extinguish a deadly wildfire in Northern California's Gold Rush country, but the moisture also... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:58:53 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to add School Resource Officers to middle schools in the city as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in Top Stories

Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received numerous calls from a scammer asking them for their social security numbers because... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 45°
1pm 43°
2pm 40°
3pm 35°