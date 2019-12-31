The Missouri Board of Education wants to increase teachers pay

In the upcoming 2020 legislative session, lawmakers will consider a teacher pay increase.

Missouri currently ranks 40th among states for the worst teacher compensation, according to the National Education Association.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education assembled The Missouri Teacher Table to develop proposals for the state's Board of Education to consider. The table is made up of 18 teachers and 17 education representatives and stakeholders. They will make recommendations to increase teacher pay with the goal of improving teacher recruitment and retention.

The group put forth a proposal that would allow more than 70,000 teachers in Missouri to get a pay increase. The proposal would cost the state $322,583,140.

The minimum teacher salary in the state is currently is $25,000 and the proposed plan would boost that minimum to $32,000.

The Missouri Board of Education will review The Missouri Teacher Table proposal on January 9, and choose one of three options before forwarding it to the The Missouri Department of Education, which would then send it to lawmakers.

Jennifer Sulliven, whose daughter attended Hickman High School in Columbia said she thinks the proposal would improve education.

“I think we will not get the caliber of teachers that we need in this area if they don’t increase the pay and make It at least somewhat equal to other places in the U.S. If we don’t have educated people in this country and in the state it’s just going to go downhill,” Sulliven says about why paying teachers well is important to her.

The last state-wide action on teachers salary in Missouri was in 2005.