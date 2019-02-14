The Missouri Tigers win against Battle Line rival Arkansas

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers snapped a two game losing street Tuesday night by beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 79 to 78.

The Tigers got off to a hot start with the play of guard Jordan Geist and forward Jeremiah Tilmon.

Geist and Tilmon both closed the first half with 12 points a piece. Senior forward Kevin Puryear seemed to break out of his scoring slump as he finished the first half with 8 points.

Arkansas was led by their SEC Player of the Year candidate Daniel Gafford who scored 16 of their 36 first half points.

The Tigers went into the break winning 46 to 36; the most first half points for the Tigers all year.

The Razorbacks would fight throughout the second half of this behind the play of Gafford and guard Isaiah Joe.

Gafford finished the game with 26 points and 8 rebounds. Joe finished with 17 points shooting 4 of 9 from three.

The Tigers would be ahead by 1 point when freshman guard Xavier Pinson is called for an offensive foul after pushing off the defender on the inbounds pass.

The Razorbacks did not get a great shot off to end the game and Missouri wins this won at home giving them their third win in SEC play.

Geist finished with 18 points and 5 rebounds. Tilmon scored 21 points shooting 8 of 11 from the field.

The Tigers play Ole Miss next on Saturday.