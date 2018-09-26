The Mizzou Athletic Department Prepares For Football Season

COLUMBIA - With the start of football season Saturday September 1, 2012, the Mizzou Athletic Department is finishing preparations for football season.

Since this is the first year in the Southeastern Conference there will be a few changes for fans attending games. The biggest change will be the new no re-entry policy. Once you're in the gate, and decide to leave, you can't get back in.

Athletic Director, Mike Alden, says with the move to the SEC comes more visiting fans, so there will be a new RV parking lot.

The MU Police Department is expecting normal traffic this weekend compared to this time last year. Public Information Officer for MUPD says this year the department will continue to try to cut down on underage drinking at tailgate parties and ticket underage drinkers.

Parking lot AV-14 will be closed off for tailgaters because of some problems at that lot last year.

If the rainy weather sticks around for Saturday's game make sure to bring a poncho, not an umbrella to the field because umbrellas are not allowed in athletic venues at the University.