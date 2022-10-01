COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team had a tailgate outside of the MizzouRec to celebrate the start of its season.
Ron Lykins has coached the Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team for the past 13 years, in addition to leading Team USA to gold twelve times and silver five times. He retired as the head coach for Team USA last year.
Lykins was recently announced as an inducee to the Missouri Hall of Fame.
"He [Lykins] was very personal. He wrote a lot of letters. He really took the time and effort to try and get me here, and I really took that to heart." said Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball player Mack Reed.
The wheelchairs the athletes use to compete are different from personal use. They are designed for sports and provided by the University. The wheelchairs are made of titanium to withstand powerful contact, and the wheels are cambered to help with balance and mobility.
"They are custom fit to where it's really a part of the person's body. Any sort of functional individual has you want your chair to be able to respond, and thats what these chairs do." said Lyskins.
The University of Alabama, the University of Auburn, and the University of Missouri are the only schools in the Southeastern Conference to have a competitive team competing in intercollegiate wheelchair basketball.
For this upcoming season, the team hopes to make it to the national championship in Whitewater, Wisconsin, at the end of March 2023.
The team encourages more fans to come to their games.
"We are very appreciative of any fans we get in general. But if we can get more fans at the games, that will mean everything. It will make it a lot more of a college game day experience and atmosphere." said Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball player Jivon Payton.
The team's first tournament will end this month on Oct 29-30 at the MizzouRec.