After marijuana was decriminalized in 2018, Missouri endured a two-year wait before the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in St. Louis County on October 17, 2020. The little green plant promised both relief to those with chronic illnesses and economic growth for the state, but now as it turns out - could be detrimental for the environment.
Though the national numbers are not crystal clear, the multi-billion cannabis industry has the potential to flourish in Missouri.
Back in 2019, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services predicted that, based on consumption and production habits from other states, there would be an ample market in the Show-Me State.
“Based on consumption per medical marijuana patient, we project with 66 percent confidence that Missouri cultivators will need to harvest between 5,000 pounds and 7,000 pounds for the approximately 19,000 qualified patients in year 2020,” the report reads.
The thousands of pounds of marijuana were projected to be handled by 18 to 24 cultivation facilities by 2021 and 115 to 132 dispensaries by 2022.
Currently, those numbers seem to be on track: as of today, there are 17 cultivators and 60 dispensaries approved to operate in Missouri, with 368 more licensed facilities currently awaiting "commencement inspection" approval.
Just this morning, Green Releaf dispensary opened a new location in downtown Columbia, one of four Green Releaf locations across Missouri. It appears people across the state are embracing the new industry.
Production facilities, which often are indoor or greenhouse, rely on a controlled supply of lighting, water and temperature to increase yield.
Indoor facilities also allow the producers to keep pests at bay and manage plant disease, but they come with their own cost: environmental destruction.
A recent study published in the journal Nature Sustainability focused on the corresponding greenhouse gas (CHG) emissions that result from these indoor growing practices.
"The life cycle GHG emissions are largely attributed to electricity production and natural gas consumption from indoor environmental controls, high-intensity grow lights and the supply of carbon dioxide for accelerated plant growth," it read.
Knowledge of environmental consequences is nothing new – in 2015, BioScience published a study detailing the extraordinary water use of marijuana production, estimating that, per plant, 22 liters or more of water are used during a growing season.
The amount of electricity used is also large, with four plants requiring the same wattage as 29 refrigerators, as reported by the Northwest Power and Conservation Council in 2014.
Alongside exorbitant energy consumption, marijuana releases greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere at a rate larger than most products. Studies say that, compared to a six-pack of beer - which produces seven pounds of carbon dioxide - a single gram of indoor-grown marijuana produces 10 pounds of carbon dioxide.
Years ago when research first started emerging about these issues, marijuana dispensaries and cultivators did not have a commercial presence in many states.
But with 44 states having legalized marijuana in some capacity as of 2021, the impact of commercial marijuana production is nearly nationwide.
In Missouri, the second year of medical marijuana sales will likely bring economic growth - and environmental concerns.