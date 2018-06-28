"The Perry" Has Landed

"I just started playing around. I wanted to do a unique skill, so I just started playing around with it and came up with that."

That's "The Perry" a move Adrianne Perry invented and USA Gymnastics named after her. And, just as astronomers who find new stars have their names attached to them, Perry's name identifies her signature move.

"To have a move named after you in the code of points, you actually have to do it, either at an international competition or at a national championships event, and do it successfully," explained Rob Drass, MU gymnastics coach. "So, at Junior Olympics Championships last year in California, Adrianne did her move on the beam and it was then named after her."

"The Perry" is a difficult move because it starts like an aerial cartwheel, then includes a half- or quarter-twist, followed by a blind landing on the four-inch wide balance beam.

"I'd say it's difficult because I can see the beam when I take off, but I can't see it when I land, so you have to be square on to make it" added Perry. "It is kind of tricky. It is all about timing."

Perry has 3-4 other, high-level elements in her beam routine, but she's most proud of "The Perry." The freshman gymnast has claimed three all-around titles for the Tigers this season and has been ranked as high as eighth in the nation.