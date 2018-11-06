The Pirates plunder the Royals

PITTSBURGH- Kansas City was swept in the series against Pittsburgh as it lost game 3 2-1.

The Pirates scored in the second inning. The Royals responded quickly with a run in the third. The game was tied and Kansas City was within reach of avoiding a series sweep until Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier hit a solo home run into center field in the fifth inning. The Royals kept their bats swinging late in the game but were not able to run in any more scores.

The Kansas City Royals look to break their losing streak in Detroit on Thursday at 6:10 PM.