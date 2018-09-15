The Queen Sends Special Message to Troops

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth has sent a special Christmas message to British troops overseas, praising their courage in a year of mounting losses in Iraq and Afghanistan. The prerecorded Christmas Eve radio broadcast was only her second Christmas broadcast to military personnel in recent years. In the address, the Queen says her thoughts and prayers are with the families of military personnel who were killed. The country has around 7,000 soldiers stationed in southern Iraq, and there are around 6,000 troops based in Afghanistan. The Queen told the troops that they "continue to make an enormous contribution" in those countries and that their "courage and loyalty are not lightly taken."