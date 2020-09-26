The recent increase in Missouri cases could affect contact tracing turnaround

COLUMBIA, MO. - In the past week COVID-19 case numbers have been shifting across Missouri. While Boone county reported its lowest fourteen day case count since August, other counties are reporting some of their highest numbers since March.

On Monday, Boone County reported thirteen new cases in a fourteen day period. Simultaneously, MU reported one of its lowest days since students returned to campus.

With a statewide increase in cases, contact tracers are looking at a heavier case load to match.

Randolph county reported 76 new cases in a fourteen day period, which is a 50.33 percent increase. This increase could put a damper on turnaround times, being that earlier this month some counties were only able to contact people in five days at the earliest.

According to the Randolph county health department administrator, Craig Parsons, said “Our process really hasn't changed. Back in March we only had one staff member that was really trained had experience doing contact tracing so obviously we got overwhelmed real quick,” the Randolph county health department administrator, Craig Parsons, said. “So we’ve had to take previous staff and adjust retrain them how to do contact tracing to get more hands in and that's helped a lot. And then we've also been able to hire a new staff to assist as well. So in the beginning we were very overwhelmed just because we only have the one person. She was obviously struggling to keep up and now we've got more people trained and pans in it so it's gotten a lot better.”

Parsons also says that positive cases among students take priority over other residents when it comes to the quickest turnaround for contact tracing.

Chariton county reported seven new cases in a fourteen day period, which amounts to a 18.92 percent of increase.

According to the Chariton county administrator, Carrie Scheid, “It has, you know, we have, you know, several positive cases within the past week. But we still do everything the same. You know as soon as we get that positive notification we contact them. And we work, you know, seven days a week some days. But that’s what we do in order to get us moved further along.”

For more information about COVID-19 visit the official county websites