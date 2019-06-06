The Red Sox beat the Royals in a three hit shutout

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals extended their losing streak to five games on Wednesday, following a shutout loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Boston won the second game of the series, 8-0.

The Royals lineup couldn't contend with Boston pitcher Chris Sale. He caught everyone's attention when he threw three, three pitch strikeouts in the 8th inning. Sale struck out 12 batters in 9 scoreless innings.

Kansas City used five pitchers to try to stop Boston's offense. The Sox put 3 runs on the board before Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three run double in the 5th inning.

Rafael Devers hit his 3rd run of the night and his 9th home run of the season in the top of the 7th inning.

Kansas City has another chance to defeat Boston at Kauffman Stadium Thursday in the third and final game of the series.