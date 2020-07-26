The Rome Tear Down Begins Friday

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, October 29 2013 Oct 29, 2013 Tuesday, October 29, 2013 5:58:00 PM CDT October 29, 2013 in News
By: Katie Link, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- Downtown construction will begin in the 100 block of South 9th St. on Friday. The construction will cause the sidewalk area to close and parking spots to be blocked off.

The work will be in front of The Rome restaurant located at 114 S. Ninth St. and is projected to be finished by the end of November. During the time of the construction, pedestrian traffic will be re-routed by a pedestrian walkway through existing parking stalls.

The 100-year-old building that houses The Rome closed down this summer. Owner Cody Hodapp plans to build three more stories on top of the restaurant to turn into residential spaces.

Businesses nearby the construction site say they are not worried about negative impacts construction could cause.

Autumn Huinker has worked at the Panera downtown for two and a half years and says she's seen all types of changes to the downtown area since she began.

"Most of our customers are from students who walk from campus or from other people who work downtown," Huinker said. "We might have even more business since people will want to come down and see what is going on."

Morgan Buscher is a sales associate at Tiger Spirit downtown. She says she predicts a steady flow of business despite the construction.

"People who come downtown come for a reason so I think those people will still make the effort," Buscher said.

KOMU 8 News tried to reach out to Cory Hodapp, the owner of The Rome, Tuesday but our calls were not returned.

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Man charged with son's murder will be returned to Indiana
Man charged with son's murder will be returned to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man charged with killing his 10-year-old son will be returned back to his home state... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 3:54:26 PM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

Neighbors react to shots fired in downtown Columbia
Neighbors react to shots fired in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday, July 25 at approximately 12:40 a.m.... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 2:24:00 PM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Four new cases in Morgan County
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Four new cases in Morgan County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

One man dead after wrong-way head-on collision
One man dead after wrong-way head-on collision
JEFFERSON COUNTY - A man was killed after being hit head-on by a vehicle traveling southbound on a northbound lane... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 12:59:00 PM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case
North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong near the... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 11:19:43 AM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

Town hall discusses role of school resource officers in CPS
Town hall discusses role of school resource officers in CPS
COLUMBIA - Parents, activists and community members gathered Saturday on Zoom to discuss policing in public schools. Redefining Safety:... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:52:08 AM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

John Lewis to make final journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in procession
John Lewis to make final journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in procession
(CNN) -- The body of the late US Rep. John Lewis on Sunday will make the final journey across the... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:35:55 AM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

Oklahoma to face Missouri State week early Aug. 29
Oklahoma to face Missouri State week early Aug. 29
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has moved its football opener against Missouri State up a week to Saturday, Aug. 29.... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:06:58 AM CDT July 26, 2020 in News

Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88
NEW YORK (AP) — Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Saturday, July 25, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT July 25, 2020 in News

Unemployment issues still linger, Missourians demand governor's help
Unemployment issues still linger, Missourians demand governor's help
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Labor still hasn’t recovered from the record number of unemployment claims filed this... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:40:00 AM CDT July 25, 2020 in News

One dead, four injured after late-night boat crash
One dead, four injured after late-night boat crash
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One woman is dead and four others are injured after two boats crashed on Lake... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Saturday, July 25, 2020 10:31:00 AM CDT July 25, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 36 new cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 36 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Saturday, July 25, 2020 9:25:00 AM CDT July 25, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Overnight shooting in downtown Columbia sends one to hospital
UPDATE: Overnight shooting in downtown Columbia sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA- An overnight shooting sent one to the hospital early Saturday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Locust... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Saturday, July 25, 2020 2:10:00 AM CDT July 25, 2020 in News

Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season
Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs became the first... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 9:41:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

3 Missouri players withdraw from NBA draft
3 Missouri players withdraw from NBA draft
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri basketball players Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. have withdrawn from the NBA... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Community members rise up to Unite Columbia
Community members rise up to Unite Columbia
COLUMBIA- Community members gathered at the Armory parking lot in Downtown Columbia to speak and look for change within the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 8:52:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Community protests for Hannah Fizer; waits for answers
Community protests for Hannah Fizer; waits for answers
SEDALIA - Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Fizer was shot and killed five weeks ago by a Sheriff's deputy at a traffic stop... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News

Changes to Columbias solid waste utility could include roll carts
Changes to Columbias solid waste utility could include roll carts
COLUMBIA —There will be significant changes to solid waste management in the upcoming fiscal year. During a news conference Friday... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 Friday, July 24, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT July 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7pm 89°
8pm 85°
9pm 83°
10pm 81°