COLUMBIA - Because of the recent spike in nationwide COVID-19 cases, rural American hospitals have to juggle a heavier load, that they may not be able to handle.
This reigns true in mid-Missouri, where in the past ten years at least ten hospitals were closed or forced to close for various different reasons. This has greatly affected the current healthcare systems in rural mid-Missouri.
The remaining hospitals are now dealing with a more serious challenge; picking up what those hospitals left behind. This has now doubled the load of patients and labored that was previously required.
These smaller hospitals have limited resources that are now exhausted due to the global pandemic.
“So we're a 60 bed rural, so Community Hospital. The closest tertiary facility is an average east or west so Colombia, or Kansas City, and a good number of our patients do travel to Columbia for care,” CEO at Fitzgibbon Hospital, Angy Littrell said.
Overwhelmed is the commonly used word to describe the current status of rural hospitals. There is a constant struggle to get the assistance needed to properly operate with the overflow COVID-19 patients.
Often these hospitals have to outsource to larger hospitals for assistance. And these larger hospitals can be more than ten miles away. Many patients that are currently being treated at Boone county hospitals are from rural areas.
Rural hospitals aren’t the only hospitals experiencing strain, large hospitals within Boone County are experiencing some similar issues; equipment shortage, employee shortage. These shortages are partly due to the increasing flow of rural patients coming into the county.
“We have a much higher demand for services because there's quite a bit more people sick in the community, which is stretching our capacity. But we also have staff who have had exposures or infection themselves, and are out because they are family members are infected,” Dr. Philip Francica of Bothwell Regional Health Center said. “So at the same time we have much higher than usual demand. We also are constrained on resources of staff ability and are able to provide care for those patients.”
To help combat the strain of resources, both facilities have requested access to more equipment.