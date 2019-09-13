The "Silenced Seven" Say Their Voices Were Ignored at the State Capitol

7 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 22 2012 Feb 22, 2012 Wednesday, February 22, 2012 9:17:00 PM CST February 22, 2012 in News
By: Danielle Carter

Seven female representatives say they felt ignored when waiting to comment on a hot button health issue at the state Capitol.

The representatives are calling themselves the "silenced seven." They say they were ignored in the House today as they stood for two-and-a-half hours waiting to comment on the much-debated birth control resolution.

Resolution 41, which would require health insurers to cover contraceptives without charging a copay, has generated a lot of controversy. Representative Tishaura Jones, the Assistant Minority Floor Leader, says this is not the first time women have been prevented from speaking on issues such as birth control and abortion.

"We've had plenty of bills either about birth control or about abortion where we stand up to try and be recognized and they'll either cut off debate, or they will lay the bill over," Jones said. "So this isn't the first time."

On the other side of the issue, Representative Jay Barnes says it's not a gender discrimination issue, but one of religious discrimination.

"Can the government compel us to do exactly what it wants us to do in every situation, regardless of whether we have deeply held religious beliefs or not?" Barnes asked.

Democrats generally believe this is a women's rights issue, not one of religious liberty.

More News

Grid
List

New Lebanon celebrates bicentennial
New Lebanon celebrates bicentennial
NEW LEBANON - In the heart of Cooper County, a small village is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Established in... More >>
47 minutes ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, stealing
Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, stealing
CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Jefferson City man with multiple felonies after fleeing from... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:31:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Englewood community fears inconvenience during Route H closure
Englewood community fears inconvenience during Route H closure
ASHLAND - Members of the Englewood community met Thursday night to discuss concerns ahead of Route H's scheduled two-month-long closure.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:57:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

NICU nurse who adopted ill baby receives national Congressional award
NICU nurse who adopted ill baby receives national Congressional award
COLUMBIA — A Columbia neonatal nurse and the baby she adopted are receiving a national honor after sharing their story... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 8:14:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

With CAFO law now in effect, a Mid Missouri farmer turns to lawsuit
With CAFO law now in effect, a Mid Missouri farmer turns to lawsuit
FULTON - A newly approved law could have major effects on Missouri farmers. Under Senate Bill 391, no health... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Missouri DHSS reports nine cases of e-cigarette related lung sickness
Missouri DHSS reports nine cases of e-cigarette related lung sickness
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has confirmed two cases of lung illness related to... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 5:55:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Missouri House holds Medicaid hearing to address cuts
Missouri House holds Medicaid hearing to address cuts
JEFFERSON CITY- Some Missouri house members held a hearing Thursday to begin addressing how 130,000 Missourians were dropped from Medicaid... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:26:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Missouri AG to release report on church sex crimes
Missouri AG to release report on church sex crimes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday will release details of a lengthy investigation into... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:19:02 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

17 total lawsuits filed against BioJoint Center at Missouri
17 total lawsuits filed against BioJoint Center at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four more people who received knee-replacement surgery at the Mizzou BioJoint Center say in lawsuits filed... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 3:46:43 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

New push to ban flavored e-cigarettes has local vape shops concerned
New push to ban flavored e-cigarettes has local vape shops concerned
COLUMBIA-State health officials have confirmed two people are suffering from lung illnesses related to vaping and seven other cases are... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 3:01:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Columbia man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking
Columbia man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Travis... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Trial for Columbia councilman scheduled for late October
Trial for Columbia councilman scheduled for late October
COLUMBIA - The trial for Columbia Fourth Ward councilman Ian Thomas is scheduled for October 24, with a pre-trial conference... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:00:36 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: School staff injured in Fulton High School fight
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: School staff injured in Fulton High School fight
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department took five students into custody on Thursday morning for felony assault and peace disturbance... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:02:00 AM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Police: Fulton man hit family members with stolen vehicle
Police: Fulton man hit family members with stolen vehicle
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit two family members with a vehicle stolen from... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:39:00 AM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:41:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the statue at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001. 18 years later,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:46:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
6am 69°
7am 67°
8am 69°
9am 70°