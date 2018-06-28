"The Simpsons" In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield, the one in Oregon, is on a list of like-named towns competing for the big-screen debut of Homer, Bart and the rest of the T-V Simpson family this summer. City officials accepted an invitation from 20th Century Fox to compete for the honor of hosting the premier screening of "The Simpsons Movie" in July. Fox publicist Gwyne Ortiz said Fox has asked 16 Springfields from Oregon to Massachusetts to participate. That would include Springfields in Missouri and Illinois. Fox will pick the winner after reviewing short film entries showcasing the community's positive aspects and links to the Simpsons, who live in their own fictional Springfield. The prime-time animated series created by Oregon-born Matt Groening is now in its 18th season. Groening has said he chose "Springfield" because it's one of the more common city names in the United States.