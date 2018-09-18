The Special Session May Be Coming to a Close
The committee voted 6-1 to move the debate to the floor. But, there was resistance... Many senators filed in and out of the Senate chamber as Republican State Senator Chuck Purgason spent a majority of the afternoon delaying the passage of the automotive incentive bill. The session started with a debate between him and Sen. Luann Ridgeway about the bills and about their benefits to the people of Missouri.
But, Gov. Nixon says time is ticking. “I think they understand the time pressure we are under. And that waiting much longer puts us at great risk the investment in our state,” Nixon said.
Sen. Charlie Shields says he recognizes the need for fast action.
“If we can do that, we would have successfully have saved thousands of jobs in the state (and) at the same time reform our pension plan for new state employees, I think we would have a successful session,” Shields said.
Sen. Jim Lembke says he doesn’t support the automotive incentive bill, but he wants the pension bill passed. “As a package, I am supportive of us working through the process, both the House and the Senate, and moving these bills to the governor,” Lembke said.
Nixon said passing these bills is exactly what the state needs to insure jobs for the future.
“We have been a state that has been very involved in the auto-making industry for decades. And I’m committed to having us part of-- a significant part of the new automotive industry,” Nixon said.
And although not everyone in the Senate agrees, Gov. Nixon hopes the Senate and the House will reach a decision by tonight, so he can sign the bills tomorrow afternoon.
