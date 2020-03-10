The stock market dips and mid-Missouri gas gets cheaper

COLUMBIA - The stock market plummeted Monday morning. The market fell 7 percent as fears of contagion continued to spread across the United States.

Dora King is a Columbia resident with a 401k and said this morning, her heart fell out of her chest.

"It was about $50,000 less," King said. "I am just sick."

Marty Steffens, Financial Reporting Chair and Professor of the Missouri School of Journalism, said the stock market dip can be contributed to COVID-19, the coronavirus.

"With the coronavirus hitting China hard, we know that the demand for oil is down," Steffens said. "Russia pumped as much oil into the system as possible which dropped the oil price rapidly."

"The world woke up this morning to find the Saudi's and the Russian's were fighting over the supply of oil," Steffens said. "This was a 25 percent drop in oil process over night."

Steffens said the market was already skiddish. Stock holders in the travel industry have been selling stocks because of the contagion.

King said even though the market dipped she isn't worried because she has seen bounce backs before.

Steffens said we won't know what the future looks like for the market because we don't know the future for the virus.

"I am confident that it will go back," King said.