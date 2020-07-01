The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why

5 days 10 hours 28 minutes ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in Weather
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
loading

COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data from right here in central Missouri.

Summer-like conditions are starting sooner and lasting longer. You can think of it as longer summers with spring and autumn seasons warming at a faster rate than summer, therefore prolonging the warm summer season.

Among all seasons, summers are not warming fastest. That prize goes to winter. Over the past 50 years, the rate of winter warming in Mid-Missouri has increased by more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Spring has warmed 3 degrees and fall is up 2 degrees while summer has seen the least amount of warming, just 1.5 degrees warmer over the past 50 years.

The actual number of days above average has also increased. In fact, this past decade, the 2010s, had over 500 days above average, the most of the past five decades.

Digging deeper, I think some of the summer temperature stats over the past 50 years in central Missouri might surprise you. When we think of summer in Missouri the common thought is a lot of hot, sweaty days, right? Did you know in the past 50 years our average summer high temperatures have only changed by half-a-degree? Yeah, it really hasn’t budged!

The same cannot be said for our summer nights because in the past 50 years our low temperatures have warmed by two-and-a-half degrees.

So, to recap, that means the summer temperature climate in Missouri is fairly stagnant while the sun is out and actually warming while we’re under darkness. So, why is that??

For the answer, we must consider one other factor… precipitation. Summers have gained an additional 3 inches over the past 50 years. And looking at each season’s precipitation data, summer is by far the biggest gainer over time. Spring is up 0.2” while fall is actually down 1.25” and winter is up 0.75”.

So, while our mid-Missouri summers may only be warming ever so slightly, they are getting wetter.

Regardless of which season is warming fastest, summer is still the hottest time of the year and extra rainfall then leads to more evaporation. Evaporation takes a LOT of energy. That energy is mostly taken from our daytime sun and warmer temperatures. Then, as night falls, the humidity stays higher and we don’t cool down as much. This may also lead to more cloud cover which can limit daytime highs and increase nighttime lows.

By the way, it isn’t just happening to us. The central United States is seeing this stagnant summer trend and some states are even seeing slightly cooler temperatures. Meanwhile, the western, southern, and eastern United States is getting much hotter during summertime.

Our climate is changing right here in central Missouri and even in ways that may surprise. For more Show Me Climate reports visit komu.com/climate.

 

Analyses used 1970-2019 data from the Applied Climate Information System. Displayed trend lines are based on a mathematical linear regression.

More News

Grid
List

Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia
Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Storms moving through mid-Missouri Wednesday morning knocked out power to around 1,500 people in north Columbia. Boone... More >>
27 minutes ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Wednesday, July 01, 2020 8:22:57 AM CDT July 01, 2020 in News

City Council member responds to concerns over possible mask requirement in Columbia
City Council member responds to concerns over possible mask requirement in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Following Columbia Mayor Brian Treece's Tweet on Friday, many Columbia residents are asking questions about how a possible mandate... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Wednesday, July 01, 2020 4:12:00 AM CDT July 01, 2020 in News

Bike trail opens after decades of debate
Bike trail opens after decades of debate
COLUMBIA (KBIA-FM) - After a years-long battle between local activists and the city that featured environmentalist Sutu... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:33:27 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

One year later, family remembers Jason Russell
One year later, family remembers Jason Russell
COLUMBIA -- Stock car champion Jason Russell died in a boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks on June 29,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Family of Ahmonta Harris sues county for records related to his death
Family of Ahmonta Harris sues county for records related to his death
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The family of Ahmonta Harris filed a lawsuit against Boone County on Tuesday in an effort... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:26:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Former Fulton, Sweet Springs hospital executive indicted for $1.4 billion in fraud
Former Fulton, Sweet Springs hospital executive indicted for $1.4 billion in fraud
COLUMBIA - A former Miami-based health care executive who managed hospitals in Fulton and Sweet Springs faces 23 federal counts,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:17:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers discuss Medicaid expansion
Missouri lawmakers discuss Medicaid expansion
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri lawmakers discussed the financial implications of an amendment that would expand Medicaid eligibility for people within... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One arrested after early morning police chase
UPDATE: One arrested after early morning police chase
COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. At about 9:30 a.m., officers were... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Fall high school sports season up in the air
Fall high school sports season up in the air
COLUMBIA — The fall athletics season is rapidly approaching, but local coaches and players still don't know what to expect.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

2021 budget sees millions in education cuts
2021 budget sees millions in education cuts
JEFFERSON CITY — The 2021 fiscal year will see nearly $450 million in restrictions, Gov. Parson announced during Tuesday's press... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 4:56:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Power restored for many in west Columbia
Power restored for many in west Columbia
COLUMBIA —As of 3 p.m., power remains out for 347 Columbia customers, according to the City of Columbia's outage map.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:33:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police released more information about a shots fired call at the Capital Mall on Friday.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12:36:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

How your mental health can affect your immune system
How your mental health can affect your immune system
(CNN) -- Visaysha Harris had big plans when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Her college graduation and a... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:17:44 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A mobile home, shed and several vehicles were on fire Monday night off of I-70 Drive NE... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:14:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
COLUMBIA - Police arrested the main suspect in a deadly May shooting on Quail Drive on Monday, more than two... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:57:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Employment Security is handling a record number... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:54:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman pointed guns at protesters who marched through the Central West End Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:59:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 72°
10am 75°
11am 76°
12pm 76°