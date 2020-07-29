The time is now to mail in primary election ballots
(Missourian) - Time’s a’wastin’ if you’re among the more than 7,000 Boone County voters who plan to vote absentee or cast your primary election ballot by mail.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon issued a reminder Tuesday that all ballots for next Tuesday’s primary must be received by her office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. That includes mail-in and absentee ballots.
Lennon said in a news release that those who requested an absentee ballot and have not yet returned it should bring that ballot to her office in Room 236 of the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
If you have requested a mail-in ballot and not yet returned it, Lennon recommends you send it directly from the downtown post office to ensure it arrives in time. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail their ballots at least one week ahead of time.
Absentee ballots can be cast in person until 5 p.m. Monday. The clerk’s office also will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for absentee voting.
Notary services for ballots are also available in the clerk’s office and at the Columbia Public Library.
A full list of notaries is available on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
“We want to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard, whether they choose to vote by mail or at their polling place,” Lennon said in the release.
The primary election features the statewide Amendment 2, which would expand Medicaid if approved. It also includes races for party nominations for Boone County, U.S. congressional and statewide offices.
Voters can look up their sample ballot and polling place any time on the clerk’s website. They can also look up their polling place on a map provided by the clerk.
Those with questions can either email Lennon’s office at clerk@boonecountymo.org or call 573-886-4375.