The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says

17 hours 26 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:52:47 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News
By: Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) -- In the latest scathing allegation against the Catholic church, Pennsylvania's attorney general said the Vatican knew about a cover-up involving sex abuse allegations against priests.

"I can't specifically speak to Pope Francis," Attorney General Josh Shapiro told NBC's "Today" show Tuesday. But "we have evidence that the Vatican had knowledge of the cover-up."

The accusation comes two weeks after the release of a grand jury report saying hundreds of "predator priests" had abused children in six Pennsylvania dioceses over the past seven decades.

Shapiro did not specify Tuesday what evidence he has that would suggest the Vatican knew of a cover-up.

"The only documents which are public are in the report itself, including the references to the Vatican's knowledge," Shapiro's spokesman, Joe Grace, told CNN.

"All else remains sealed through the grand jury process."

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said the Vatican would need to learn more details about the evidence before commenting.

Shapiro said the grand jury's lengthy investigation into abuse by priests also revealed a widespread cover-up.

The 23 grand jurors met for two years and "unearthed over 301 predator priests (and) more than a thousand victims -- children in Pennsylvania," Shapiro told "Today."

"They found that there was not only widespread sexual abuse, rape of children, but they found that there was a systematic cover-up that went all the way to the Vatican."

In the two weeks since the grand jury's report was released, Shapiro said Pennsylvania's clergy abuse hotline has received more than 730 calls.

It's not clear how many of those cases -- if any -- could still be prosecuted within the statute of limitations.

But on the civil side, sex abuse cases have already cost the Catholic church and its insurance companies billions of dollars.

The Vatican has taken steps to root out some offending clergy members. According to the grand jury report, in 2014, the Vatican said it had defrocked about 850 priests who raped or molested children and sanctioned 2,500 worldwide during the previous decade.

The Pennsylvania grand jury report has put dioceses across the country on alert. Several other states have launched their own investigations into Catholic clergy

More News

Grid
List

City hosts block party to help improve community
City hosts block party to help improve community
COLUMBIA - A neighborhood block party in Auburn Hills Park set for Wednesday aims to bring residents in the area... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

MU IT department rids email system of phishing scam
MU IT department rids email system of phishing scam
COLUMBIA - Millions of emails flooded inboxes across MU's campus Tuesday, after someone used a student’s email address to spread... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:54:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Police Chief Ken Burton talks to the Downtown Leadership Council about downtown safety
Police Chief Ken Burton talks to the Downtown Leadership Council about downtown safety
COLUMBIA--Members of the Downtown Leadership Council gathered Tuesday afternoon to discuss gun violence and downtown safety with Columbia Police Chief... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:59:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Police arrest suspect in Sylvan Lane killing; neighbors react to shooting
Police arrest suspect in Sylvan Lane killing; neighbors react to shooting
COLUMBIA - Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another in the shooting death of a north... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:41:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Sex offenders in Missouri can now petition for registry removal
Sex offenders in Missouri can now petition for registry removal
COLUMBIA - Starting Tuesday, Missouri law will allow sex offenders to petition for their removal from the state registry list.... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Hawley visits Columbia, challenges McCaskill to trailer debate
Hawley visits Columbia, challenges McCaskill to trailer debate
COLUMBIA - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley made a stop in Columbia Tuesday on his "Let's Debate" tour, challenging Senator... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Friends say shooting victim and his suspected killer grew up together
Friends say shooting victim and his suspected killer grew up together
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends of Charon Session said Tuesday he grew up with his suspected killer, Alfred Chism, Jr., and... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in Continuous News

Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states were affected and damages totaled more than $15 billion in the Flood of... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in Weather

Trump takes on Google, alleges bias in searches
Trump takes on Google, alleges bias in searches
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at U.S. tech companies Tuesday, accusing Google and others of suppressing conservative... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 4:56:30 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

NAFTA renegoitations affect Mid-MO farmers
NAFTA renegoitations affect Mid-MO farmers
JEFFERSON CITY- International renegotiations of NAFTA could affect farmers throughout Missouri. But farmers are divided over whether the renegotiations are... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Child marriages ban among dozens of new laws now in effect
Child marriages ban among dozens of new laws now in effect
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of new Missouri laws take effect Tuesday, including a ban on anyone under 16... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Plane skids off runway at a Callaway County airport
Plane skids off runway at a Callaway County airport
Callaway County - A pilot is uninjured after his plane skidded off a runway at Elton Hensley Memorial Airport Tuesday.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 12:09:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

MU is fully tobacco-free with new policy
MU is fully tobacco-free with new policy
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a new tobacco policy Tuesday, banning all tobacco products from campus. MU... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:41:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says
The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says
(CNN) -- In the latest scathing allegation against the Catholic church, Pennsylvania's attorney general said the Vatican knew about a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:52:47 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Appeals court rules in favor of convicted killer Ernest Lee Johnson
Appeals court rules in favor of convicted killer Ernest Lee Johnson
ST. LOUIS - An appeals court sided with convicted killer Ernest Lee Johnson on Monday, ruling his challenge to the... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:39:54 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Former SEMO baseball player reaches settlement
Former SEMO baseball player reaches settlement
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Former Southeast Missouri State University baseball player Broc Kreitler has settled a lawsuit over an... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:28:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Law firm alleges neglectful medical care after child dies weeks after ICE custody
Law firm alleges neglectful medical care after child dies weeks after ICE custody
(CNN) -- A mother and her lawyers allege that ICE and those running an immigration facility in Texas provided substandard... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:05:29 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with robbery and making a terrorist threat after Friday's bomb scare at the Hy-Vee... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:31:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 72°
6am 71°
7am 71°
8am 71°