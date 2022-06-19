COLUMBIA - The Village, a group in Columbia, held a Juneteenth event Sunday where it welcomed people to Cosmo Park to celebrate "our freedom and culture."
It was the third Juneteenth event hosted by the group, and this one came after the first full year since President Joe Biden signed a bill making the day a federal holiday.
Over a thousand people came to the park to dance, eat food and more importantly, celebrate the historical day that is Juneteenth.
The day recognizes when enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation in Galveston, Texas. It marks when federal troops arrived in the city in 1865, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed, to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.
Organizers said they've been looking forward to this year's celebration.
"We've been planning this event pretty much all year long," Joshua Williams Sr. said. "We just want people to socialize, coming together as the Black community."
Attendees had many activities to choose from. Several Black-owned businesses were selling clothing, skincare products, a lineup of food and beverages such as hot dogs and snow cones.
There was also a DJ booth, bouncy house, father-son/mother-daughter dances and even a car show.
Since the day fell on the third Sunday of June, it coincided with Father's Day. Williams, one of the co-founders of The Village, was very happy to celebrate the joint holiday.
"It feels good, especially for dads, because we can be the leader in our family, take leadership and show our kids the right thing to do."
Next year, the holiday won't fall on Father's Day. One event attendee, Cynthia James, said it's important people know what they were out celebrating Sunday.
"Their heritage, their culture, what it's all about, what we were really doing before all the depression, recessions, came about," James said.
The event ran from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.