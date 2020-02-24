The Wellness Way hosts women's wellness summit

By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA— A Columbia chiropractic office hosted a seminar to educate and empower women Saturday afternoon. The event was part of a series of nationwide events put on by The Wellness Way.

Dr. Jeremy Maxwell, a chiropractor at the local Columbia office said the event was aimed at teaching participants about how to balance their lives and understand the ingredients in products such as makeup.

"We wanted to bring some awareness to them about just some things that could be toxic to their lives," he said. "The other is bringing awareness of what's in this community when it comes to wellness and what that looks like."

Maxwell said about 60 local women participated in Saturday's event. The event was also a chance for participants to learn more about the resources that are available in the community.

"Everybody's trying to grab your attention, and so we're trying to do our best to filter through a lot of that information and bring them good, truthful information," he said. 

While we normally think of the role of chiropractors as people who physically readjust joints, Maxwell said it is about much more than that.

"We can adjust the spine all day," he said. "But if we don't help people make better decisions about toxicity, stress and other traumatic issues in their body, they may only address one thing that they won't be able to get the full benefits of just a body that can heal itself."

Maxwell said stress is the most common issue he sees in patients.

"We've become so stressed that now it's a distress and it's creating a major impact and interruptions of normal function," he said. "I mean, we literally see people every day that are stressing themselves into diabetes, not because they're making total poor choices in nutrition. They keep their body in a fight or flight mode all the time."

This was the first time The Wellness Way held an event like this in Columbia exclusively for women but the office routinely holds seminars and webinars.

