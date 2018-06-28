The Work That Goes Into Friday Night Fever

Every friday night, high school football begins in the locker room. Just like those teams, KOMU 8's very own team begins its pep talk. After our sportos assign positions and equiptment is ready, the team can line up to run out to prepare for the big game.

"High school football is a huge deal, it really is," Jim Riek said. "It's just a big event. I spent 7 years in Texas and they say 'oh high school football is huge in Texas.' Well, it is big in Texas, but you know what it's also big in Missouri."

KOMU sends out about 50 students, all who volunteer and drive a combined 12 hundred miles, which can get you from Columbia to New York City.

"Most of them seem excited to be there and willing to help out," Chris Gervino said. "We can send out teams of 2 and 3, where when I worked at another station in town, I would go out as a team of one to 2 or 3 games sometimes so its a big difference. And that's why we should do the most and hopefully be the best around because of sheer numbers."

When shooting time is over, it's only half time for KOMU's team. These FNFer's still have to edit under the pressure of the clock in addition to working hard to get scripts in, and get final scores, under the demand of the coach. The final minutes of the game wind down as the newscast starts, with the referees closely watching.

"It's just my way, and I've been here 13 years now, it's just my way of helping our shooters become better shooters," Riek said.

The team then gathers to watch its own highlights and get nightly awards in the locker room at the end of the game.