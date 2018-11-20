The Xtra Point: Tigers Prepare To Play In Cotton Bowl

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 02 2014 Jan 2, 2014 Thursday, January 02, 2014 2:41:05 PM CST January 02, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Mark Kim, KOMU 8 Sports Columnist

(COLUMBIA) - Despite a disappointing loss to Auburn in the SEC Championship, the Missouri Tigers finished 11-2 on the year and will culminate in an appearance in the AT&T Cotton Bowl. The Tigers will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

The biggest matchup to watch in this game will pit Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham against Oklahoma St. cornerback Justin Gilbert. Both players are top prospects for the NFL Draft (Gilbert this year, DGB in 2015). The tale of the tape shows Green-Beckham is six inches taller and 25 pounds heavier than Gilbert. Despite all the physical advantages Green-Beckham has over Gilbert, the senior cornerback's speed should help him keep up with DGB throughout the day. While this is the most intriguing matchup to watch due to the high talent levels of both players, this matchup will be one-sided. Green-Beckham will physically dominate Gilbert all day. Gilbert has been burned in two of his last three games by the likes of Texas wide receiver Mike Davis and Baylor wide receiver Mike Goodley. It's going to be hard to see Gilbert completely locking up Green-Beckham if he couldn't do it to those two. 

Missouri quarterback James Franklin still has other solid options to pass to. Those players include L'Damian Washington, Marcus Lucas, Bud Sasser and Jimmie Hunt. Oklahoma St., like other teams that have played Missouri, will have a very hard time covering these big receivers. Look for Franklin to pick apart this Cowboys pass defense. 

A big reason why Franklin will have to air the ball out is because of the Cowboy's run defense. Oklahoma St. has not allowed a single player to rush for 100 yards all season. That being said, Missouri will probably have multiple backs on the field to try to confuse the defense. While Henry Josey has been the primary back for Missouri, look for a lot more Russell Hansbrough and Marcus Murphy than usual in the game. Moderate success in the run game should be expected from the Missouri Tigers. 

The Cowboy's running game has boom-bust potential depending on the week. It looks like their run game will bust against the Tigers. The Missouri Tigers have rode their run defense to the SEC Championship and they'll be hungrier than ever after getting embarrassed by Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall and running back Tre Mason. Plus with this being the last game for defensive lineman Michael Sam and possibly Kony Ealy, these guys will look to raise their draft stock.

The Tigers have been burned in pass coverage and it looks like it won't get any easier for them in this game. Oklahoma St. quarterback Clint Chelf is on a roll right now as he has over 750 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three games. Those numbers all top Franklin's numbers since his return to the field. It will be hard for the Tigers to force turnovers against Chelf as he has four receivers with over 400 receiving yards on the year. Translation: The Tigers need to lock up each and every receiver Oklahoma St. head coach Mike Gundy puts on the field.

The grand finale is set in Jerry's world for the Tigers storybook season. And it looks like there will be a happy ending in the story of the 2013 Missouri Tigers. The Missouri Tigers will come out the winners of the Cotton Bowl this year given their superior physicality on both sides of the ball. Look for the team to ride the efforts of their two senior stars, James Franklin and Michael Sam, on their way to hoisting the coveted Cotton Bowl trophy. 

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°