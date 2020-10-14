The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres

11 hours 16 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:34:38 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News
By: Sarah Moon and Hollie Silverman, CNN
The Zogg Fire has been fully contained more than two weeks after it started. Go Nakamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images.

(CNN) — The devastating Zogg Fire, which killed four people and scorched more than 50,000 acres in Northern California's Shasta County, has been fully contained, according to a news release issued by Cal Fire Tuesday.

"Full containment has been reached," Cal Fire said in the release. "Firefighters will continue to patrol the area in the upcoming days."

The containment is welcome news as thousands of firefighters continue to battle blazes throughout the state ahead of forecasted high temperatures this week.

Red Flag warning is in effect in parts of northern California from Wednesday through Friday as gusty winds and low humidity create critical fire weather conditions.

Historic fire season

The fire is one of at least 8,000 incidents reported by Cal Fire to have burned a record 4 million acres and claimed the lives of 31 people this year.

The Zogg Fire and nearby Glass Fire erupted on September 27 and quickly grew, prompting an emergency declaration from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Glass Fire, which has burned through more than 67,000 acres in wine country, is now 97% contained, according to Cal Fire.

High winds and low humidity exacerbated conditions in the state this fire season, fueling five of the six largest wildfires in the California history.

There are 74 major wildfires burning across the country, 19 of them in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Firefighters from multiple agencies nationwide, along with Canada and Mexico are continuing to support fire suppression efforts in northern California, NIFC said.

Four killed in fast-moving fire

Before it was contained, the fast-moving Zogg Fire torched 56,338 acres, destroyed 204 structures and damaged another 27.

The blaze claimed the lives of four people.

Earlier this month, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office announced the identities of three fire victims, all from Igo, California.

Karin King, 79, and Alaina Michelle Rowe, 45, were both found deceased on September 28, the release said.

Kenneth Vossen, 52, also of Igo, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento the day the fire started and died of his burn injuries two days later.

A minor was also killed in the fire but authorities will not identify the victim because of their age, CNN affiliate KCRA reported.

Cause of fire still under investigation

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

California utility PG&E was ordered by a federal judge this week to "explain its role in the ignition of the Zogg Fire" after investigators began examining the utility's equipment for a possible link to the blaze.

The utility has been performing partial shutoffs in the area during wind events in the state to prevent its equipment from sparking fires like the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 84 people.

PG&E pleaded pleaded guilty in June to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting the Camp Fire, the deadliest blaze in the state's history.

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection determined that PG&E was responsible for the Camp Fire after electrical lines owned and operated by the utility started the fire November 8, 2018, CAL Fire said in a news release.

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

Jefferson City middle schools extend virtual learning for another week
Jefferson City middle schools extend virtual learning for another week
JEFFERSON CITY- Students at Lewis and Clark Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School will attend virtual learning for another... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Some CPS families experience waitlist for virtual learning
Some CPS families experience waitlist for virtual learning
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public School families that want to switch to virtual learning may have to wait to enroll. In... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

MU custodial staff incentive incorrectly listed on payroll
MU custodial staff incentive incorrectly listed on payroll
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri corrected an error on custodial staff payroll, according to a MU spokesperson, after a... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:50:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Moberly receives $4.8 million grant for flood protections
Moberly receives $4.8 million grant for flood protections
MOBERLY - The U.S. Department of Commerce granted $4.8 million to Moberly to improve flooding protections. The grant, which... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:24:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Columbia to host 2025 NCAA cross country championship
Columbia to host 2025 NCAA cross country championship
COLUMBIA- Columbia will host the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country National Championships. The events will take... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

UPDATE: JCPD asks for assistance in locating suspect from early morning shooting
UPDATE: JCPD asks for assistance in locating suspect from early morning shooting
JEFFERSON CITY — UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: Jefferson City Police are asking for assistance in locating the shooter from this morning's... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Missouri Amputee Golf Tournament brings awareness and 'family-like bond'
Missouri Amputee Golf Tournament brings awareness and 'family-like bond'
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Amputee Golf Association held their 11th annual Missouri Show Me Classic Amputee Golf Tournament over the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple celebrated in some circles and vilified in others for waving guns at... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 1:07:45 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Breaking down Missouri gubernatorial candidates' healthcare plans
Breaking down Missouri gubernatorial candidates' healthcare plans
MISSOURI - Missouri's Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have very different views on healthcare and their plans for healthcare... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Marshall Public Schools to return to in-person learning
Marshall Public Schools to return to in-person learning
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools completed its two weeks of distance learning and plans to return to phase three of their... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

How to guard against seasonal affective disorder in the pandemic's winter months
How to guard against seasonal affective disorder in the pandemic's winter months
(CNN) -- With winter on the horizon, it's getting darker earlier each day, and temperatures are slipping. Seasonal affective... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:19:03 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation
Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation
CHICAGO (AP) — Social media influencers, partisan news outlets and even President Donald Trump’s son are driving the spread of... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:04:27 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
(CNN) — The devastating Zogg Fire, which killed four people and scorched more than 50,000 acres in Northern California's Shasta... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:34:38 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:10:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, in red zone
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, in red zone
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:34:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC News on Thursday night, the network... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 75°
9pm 72°
10pm 70°
11pm 66°