Theater Company Breaks in New Space

COLUMBIA - Friday marked the first performance for Theatre NXS in its own location. The company previously rented space or relied upon vacant space at other venues to put on its performances. Members broke in their new digs right next to Cafe Berlin with a visit from The Missoula Oblongata, a traveling troupe based in Baltimore.

The new space is called Berlin Theater, fitting considering the establishment with which it shares a roof.



Theatre NXS founder L. R. Hults said he hopes to bring something missing to Columbia's performance scene.

"The performance venue itself, the small performance venue that is accessible to the community, is what I have felt is missing from downtown Columbia."

Hults hopes his theater fills that void.

"[The theater] is essentially what I was hoping to find when we got here that wasn't here."

The possibility of filling a need has him hardly able to overstate its importance.

"Everything. Right now, it's just so amazing to actually see people. I look across there and that door's open and I see people seated, looking at a stage in a space that I'm responsible for putting there."

The theater's grand opening will be next Friday, November 19.

