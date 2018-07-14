Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items

CALLAWAY COUNTY - An investigation into the theft of trailers, ATV’s, farm equipment and other items in Callaway County lead to three arrests and a recovery of several stolen items.

Those arrested were Fulton residents Russell Barnes, 33, Russell Barnes Sr., 56 and Alvin Barnes, 25, according to a Callaway County Sheriff's Office press release.

Russell Barnes and Russell Barnes Sr. were charged with felony offenses of stealing and are both being held in the Callaway County Jail. Russell Barnes' bond is set at $25,000. Russell Barnes Sr.'s bond is set at $20,000.

The third suspect, Alvin Barnes, was charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegal weapon. He's out on a $5,500 bond.

As deputies executed a search warrant Thursday, they recovered several thousand dollars worth of items that had been stolen around the county.

The release states an investigation is still underway.