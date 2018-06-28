Theft of Car Converters Slows After Arrest

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police say the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has slowed recently in Springfield after they arrested a 30-year-old man. On June 15th police arrested Michael Lee Bunts of Brighton, who authorities say has admitted stealing between 50 and 75 converters since April. He's charged with six counts of first-degree tampering. Catalytic converters filter engine exhaust fumes, contain valuable platinum, palladium and rhodium and can fetch up to $140 from scrap dealers.