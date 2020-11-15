COLUMBIA - This year, reported thefts from cars have risen 25 percent in Columbia. That's a jump from 325 last year, to 409 so far this year.
The Columbia Police Department said there are several things you could do to prevent this from happening to you. The department suggests you take valuables out of your car (or hide them from view), lock your doors whenever you leave your vehicle, and park in a well-lit area at night if possible.
There have been several reports of car break-ins in areas off MU campus, like Rock Quarry Village and Bristol Lake Subdivision. Reports came from people who used the "Nextdoor" neighborhood app.
There was also an incident several weeks ago on East Campus. But, this thief took a lot more than what was just inside the vehicle.
"I went to go get in my car, and I looked out the window... It was just gone," MU nursing student McKenzie Beattie said.
Beattie's car was stolen without any evidence left behind. She said due to the lack of evidence, police did not come to the scene to investigate.
"They basically were like, sometimes we find them. Sometimes we don't," Beattie said. "We can't really give you a good idea of what's going to happen, because it's so different with every single case."
Beattie's roommates saw the car at midnight, and it wasn't there when they woke up early the next morning.
"It had to have been like in the dead of the night, like 4 a.m. or something," Beattie said.
Beattie said she thinks she locked her doors, and she knows she did not leave a key in the car.
"I'm good about locking my doors," Beattie said. "But obviously, I'm not perfect. I could have left one unlocked. You never know."
Beattie's car was found, but she said she does not have any information yet regarding where it was found, or if there are any suspects. She said her car is badly damaged and currently in a repair shop, but she hopes to be able to drive it again.
"They said my hood was damaged. My bumper was damaged. My lights are damaged. So, it's probably going to be at least a couple weeks before I get it back," Beattie said.
She does not yet know if any of her belongings, such as her stethoscope, are still in her car.