COLUMBIA - Chuck Leake hadn't even seen the video of the World Trade Center getting hit when he stepped foot on Ground Zero on September 12th, 2001. Just 24 hours earlier, Leake was dropping off his wife's car at the mechanic when he learned America was under attack.
21 years later, Leake remembers the devastation clearly.
"I'm walking up to a hole and looking five stories underground seeing piles of debris that are taller than any building we have here in Columbia," he said.
As a member of Missouri Task Force One, a FEMA urban search and rescue team, Leake helped look for bodies amid the piles of ruble where the towers once stood.
Those born after September 11th, 2001 don't think of the 9/11 terror attacks so vividly.
"Honestly, I didn't even realize today was September 11th until I saw all of the flags up," Mizzou student Grace Rosati said.
Students walking around Mizzou's campus on Sunday said their impressions of 9/11 were mostly shaped by school and family.
When asked how 9/11 impacts their lives, they all mentioned airport security. And memes.
"There's a lot of [9/11] memes," Sydney Kelsey, a Mizzou freshman, said.
But even if people born in the late 1990's and early 2000's didn't experience 9/11 in the same way as Chuck Leake did, their beliefs about the attacks and their impact on the world aren't as different as you may think.
Leake said what stands out about 9/11 isn't the horror of Ground Zero, instead it was "people pulling together, Americans pulling together at a time when most folks wouldn't give each other the time of day."
Cadet Christina Ross, a member of the University of Missouri ROTC, had a similar view.
Ross said on 9/11 she thinks of "Americans all coming together and trying to empower one another through what was probably one of the first big tragedies on American soil."
But, not everyone has such a rosy view of the America's response to 9/11. Kelsey points out that many people discriminated against America's Islamic community after the attacks.
"The older generations I think still look at it as, like, they [Muslims] caused the tragedy, and their race is an issue."
Others said 9/11 created a new fear for the post-9/11 generation.
"I was less than one at the time of 9/11," Greg Pierson, a 21 year old MU student, said. "But, I think I was raised in an era where we sort of fear a little bit of terrorism, or terrorism is something we think about. And I think before 9/11 that wasn't how my parents or my grandparents were raised."
Pierson said today he's more afraid of domestic terrorism than foreign terrorism.
This comes in the wake of events like the January 6th attack on the Capitol and a string of deadly mass shootings.
Some students acknowledged they don't remember 9/11 the same as generations before them.
"I mean, obviously [9/11] is going to live in history books forever," 20 year old MU student Ryan Wilcox said. "But, I mean, I think the feeling that people had whenever it first occurred I think that has faded and will continue to fade."