ThermAvant Technologies opens new manufacturing facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA - ThermAvant Technologies opened a new 33,000 square-foot facility in Columbia on Thursday.

The maker of oscillating heat pipes is quadrupling its engineering and manufacturing space.

Joe Boswell, CEO of ThermAvant said the company currently has 30 employees and this new site has enough room to house possibly more than 100 jobs.

"As we go from being a laboratory to a production facility, the number of units we make, and the number of people it takes to make those parts, should be going up exponentially for the next several years," he said.

ThermAvant received $400,000 in funding from Missouri Technology Corp in 2018.

The company works with MU's Engineering research department.

"What the university has done for us is introduced us to oscillating heat pipe technology," Boswell said. "We're close to the university, which is a great resource for us for both collaboration on research and also recruiting."

While the Columbia branch of Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company let go of more than 35 jobs Wednesday, Columbia Chamber President Matt McCormick said the ThermAvant opening shows Columbia is the right spot for business.

"It shows other companies that we have the workforce, the people, skills and the knowledge and that we're open for business," he said.

Boswell said the company is glad to play a part.

"What we hope to do is be able to provide high-quality, high pay jobs for the skilled and educated workers around and coming into Columbia," he said.

ThermAvant won the 2018 R&D 100 awards for most technologically significant new product in mechanical-materials.

The new facility is at 2508 Paris Road.